Carlos Bardem to headline 'Mis(s)chief'; Avani Films's full slate revealed

Entertainment 2 min read

By Aikantik Bag 03:10 pm Jan 10, 202403:10 pm

Avani Films revealed its full slate

Avani Films, a UK and India-based production company led by the multi-talented Anu Vaidyanathan is working on an exciting lineup of projects, including three feature films and a limited drama series. Known for Vaidyanathan's short films, the company is now venturing into long-format content. Variety stated that one of these projects is an English-language comedy feature called Mis(s)chief, starring Carlos Bardem.

'Mis(s)chief' in a nutshell

Mis(s)chief is a hilarious journey through the life of a female filmmaker, as described by Bardem. Vaidyanathan will write and direct the film, which follows a mother of two striving for success in the film industry while dealing with a failing marriage, a gangster's bullet, and her children's never-ending homework. Vaidyanathan said that the film portrays "a modern Phileas Fogg, re-born in a Tamilian woman's view of the world."

More about the 'Mis(s)chief' crew

Peter Webber, the British filmmaker behind Girl With a Pearl Earring, will be the executive producer while Emmy-nominated casting director Nancy Bishop will bring together an international cast. Webber told Variety that he was inspired by Vaidyanathan's "keen comedic sense rooted in emotional truth" and her unique perspective. Bishop added that it's thrilling to assemble a diverse cast for a comedy about modern women, showing how timeless the struggle remains for female creatives.

Other projects in Avani Films's slate

Avani Films's other projects include Candy, a Tamil-language thriller with some English that was a finalist at Rotterdam's Hubert Bals script development fund. The other projects are Modern Times, a six-part English-language limited drama series about a dysfunctional Indian family set in two timelines and a film adaptation of Vaidyanathan's sports memoir Anywhere But Home: Adventures in Endurance.