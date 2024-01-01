Hollywood actor Ian Ziering assaulted by biker gang in LA

Ian Ziering's terrifying encounter with biker gang took place on Sunday

Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Ian Ziering was reportedly attacked by a group of bikers in Los Angeles on Sunday (December 31). A video obtained by TMZ revealed the actor surrounded by several individuals on mini motorized bikes on Hollywood Boulevard. Ziering is seen exiting his car and swinging at a biker who had parked his motorcycle directly in front of the actor's vehicle. Here's what happened.

Bikers retaliated and pursued Ziering: Details of the incident

In the video, Ziering threw a punch at a biker, but it's unclear what led to the altercation. It's also uncertain if one of the motorcycles hit the actor's car. After Ziering's punch, which possibly knocked one person down, other bikers started attacking him, throwing several punches. Ziering escaped, and the bikers, wearing masks and helmets, chased him across a busy street. One attacker held onto Ziering's back, while another tried to trip him without success.

A female biker joined the attack; police were not called

Per reports, two additional bikers, including a female rider, joined in assaulting Ziering, while he continued to break free as one biker maintained their grip on him. In this thrilling pursuit, the actor finally escaped by returning to his vehicle and driving away from the bikers. Police were not called to the scene. Onlookers did not intervene but recorded the incident and observed from the sidewalk.

Ziering remained silent on social media

As of now, there has been no response from the representatives of Ziering. The actor has remained silent on social media since the incident. Beverly Hills, 90210 brought Ziering instant fame, and he portrayed his character Steve Sanders throughout the show's 10-year run from 1990 to 2000. During this time, he also appeared in various films and television shows, such as No Way Back (1995) with Russell Crowe, What I Like About You (2002-2006), and Melrose Place (1992-1999).

Know more about Ziering's diverse career

In 2006, Ziering showcased his versatile talents by producing, directing, and starring in the short film Man vs. Monday, earning the Audience Choice Award at the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival. The same year, he secured the Best Actor Award at the Monaco Film Festival for his role in Stripped Down. Ziering is famous for portraying Fin Shepard in the Sharknado series (2013-2018). He portrayed Blue Devil in the 2019 series Swamp Thing.