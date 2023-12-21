Official! Lee Min-jung and Lee Byung-hun welcome their second child

Lee Min-jung and Lee Byung-hun welcomed their second child

It's official! South Korean power couple Lee Min-jung and Lee Byung-hun have welcomed their second child, a baby girl, into their lives. Some months back, MSteam Entertainment confirmed the pregnancy reports after several media reports broke out. Now, the agency has shared a statement on this life event, too.

Msteam Entertainment shares health update

On Thursday, a representative from Lee's agency shared the happy news and stated, "Lee Min-jung gave birth to a daughter this afternoon. Both the mother and daughter are in good health, and all the family members are happy." In 2020, Lee starred in the widely popular K-drama Once Again.

More about the couple

Reportedly, the couple first dated in 2006 and then resumed their relationship in 2012. They tied the knot in 2013 in Seoul. In 2015, they welcomed their first child, a baby boy. Coming to the screen, Byung-hun is currently working on Netflix's Squid Game Season 2.