Dec 12, 2023

'A Game of Two Halves' releases on February 23, 2024

An upcoming sports drama titled A Game of Two Halves directed by British Asian filmmaker Khayam Khan, is set to premiere globally in 2024. This Indo-British film explores themes of identity crisis and racial dissonance, following the story of Sanjay, a young British student who finds his true self while teaching soccer to underprivileged kids in Hyderabad, India. As per Variety, the film is set to hit theaters in India, UK, and North America on February 23, 2024.

Cast and crew of the film

A Game of Two Halves is penned by Shirley Day and produced by Nicola Gregory and Sheila Nortley under the banners K Squared Films, 2HotFilms, and Emineo Films. International distribution will be handled by Shiladitya Bora's Platoon One Films. The movie features a diverse cast, including Saaj Raja, Harish Khanna, Lucy Jackson, Swaroopa Ghosh, Nikkita Chadha, Sudha Bhuchar, Chizzy Akudolu, Rajiv Kumar Aneja, Pawan Chopra, and Sachin Chaudhary.

Khan revealed his personal connection with the film

Speaking to Variety, director Khan stated, "I want to show the juxtaposition of what we believe our identity is and what it truly is when we find ourselves and are comfortable in the skin we have been blessed with." He also spoke about growing up in multicultural Britain and how he identifies with Sanjay's struggle for acceptance.