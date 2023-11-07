Who was Sam Manekshaw? Life, career of real Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur' to hit theaters on December 1

Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film, Sam Bahadur, is generating waves of excitement as its trailer is scheduled to release on Tuesday. The movie—which is scheduled for a December 1 release—chronicles the remarkable life and valor of the late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, a key figure in the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Before the Sam Bahadur trailer hits our screens, let's uncover the fascinating story of the real-life hero, Manekshaw.

Early life of Manekshaw

Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw aka Sam Bahadur (Sam the Brave) was born in Amritsar in 1914. From a young age, he displayed a rebellious spirit, defying his father's wishes to pursue a military career. This determination led him to take the Indian Military Academy entrance exam in 1932. Over his four-decade-long military career, Manekshaw participated in five significant wars, including World War II as part of the British Indian Army.

Manekshaw's bravery in battle earned him the Military Cross

Manekshaw's unwavering courage was exemplified during a battle against the Empire of Japan in which he was severely wounded by light machine gun fire. Despite his injuries, he continued to inspire and lead his troops, ultimately achieving the capture of the vital Sittang bridge. Fearing for Manekshaw's life, his fellow general, pinned his own Military Cross ribbon on the injured hero, saying, "A dead person cannot be awarded a Military Cross."

Manekshaw's strategy was instrumental in India's victory in 1971

In 1969, Manekshaw assumed the role of Army Chief after the setback of the 1962 Sino-Indian war. During the 1971 war, Manekshaw's innovative approach involved the training and support of the Mukti Bahini, a local militia composed of Bengali nationalists. This force was strategically utilized to confront and undermine the Pakistan Military, ultimately contributing to India's success in the war.

Manekshaw's honors are still remembered and celebrated

Manekshaw was honored with the Padma Vibhushan in 1972. He was also the first Indian Army officer to attain the rank of Field Marshal in 1973. Despite the prestigious title, it was reported that he did not receive the full allowances that were rightfully his. It wasn't until 2007 that President APJ Abdul Kalam presented him with a cheque of Rs. 1.3cr as his arrears of pay for over 30 years. Tragically, he passed away in 2008, succumbing to pneumonia.

Meanwhile, here's everything about the upcoming film

The upcoming film, Sam Bahadur is directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. It boasts a star-studded cast. In addition to Kaushal, it features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, and others in pivotal roles. Sam Bahadur is slated to go head-to-head with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama Animal on December 1.

