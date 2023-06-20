Entertainment

Salman's bouncers mistreated me during 'Dabangg 3,' claims Hema Sharma

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 20, 2023 | 04:36 pm 2 min read

Salman Khan's co-star Hema Sharma claimed she faced a 'manhandling' incident on the sets of 'Dabangg 3'

Salman Khan and controversies walk hand-in-hand! Recently, social media influencer and actor Hema Sharma—popularly known as viral bhabhi—who had worked in Khan's home production Dabangg 3, has alleged that she was manhandled by Khan's bouncers in 2019. In an interview, the actor stated that she did everything in her capacity to work in 2019's Dabangg 3 just because she wanted to meet superstar Khan.

Sharma only wished to click a picture with Khan

In an interview with Moviez Adda, Sharma stated that the scene in which she appeared was shot without Khan. She explained, "I just wanted to click a picture with Khan. I contacted many people to help me connect with him." Sharma told that Pandit Janardhan—who has also been a part of Bigg Boss—helped her to meet the superstar, but things didn't go as planned.

'I was thrown out like a dog…'

Recollecting the incident, Sharma said, "I was thrown out like a dog all because I wanted to click one picture with him." The actor claimed that Janardhan was also mistreated by Khan's security and they threatened him saying they would ban his entry. "I was humiliated in front of a unit of 100 people...I couldn't sleep for 10 days," the actor added.

Sharma claimed that Khan could have intervened

During the interview, Sharma, expressing her frustration, claimed that although Khan was not present at the spot where the incident unfolded, he was in the vicinity. "He could have intervened and handled the situation, but he was nowhere to be seen." While narrating the whole incident, Sharma stated that Khan, who claims to respect women, allowed his security to mistreat her.

When Khan's security guard pushed Vicky Kaushal aside

This is not the first time that Khan's bouncers have come under the scanner. Last month, Vicky Kaushal also had an encounter with Khan's guards who reportedly pushed him aside. However, everything fizzled out when Khan hugged Kaushal as they crossed paths. Per reports, Khan's security has been following a specific protocol due to the death threats Khan has received in the recent past.

