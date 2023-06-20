Entertainment

Kevin Spacey's 'Peter Five Eight' set for August release

Kevin Spacey's 'Peter Five Eight' set for August release

Written by Aikantik Bag June 20, 2023 | 04:07 pm 1 min read

'Peter Five Eight' set for August release

Actor Kevin Spacey is set to make a comeback on celluloid with the upcoming thriller Peter Five Eight. The film is set for an August 2023 release. Currently, several international territories have been locked in for the release of the film. This comes after Spacey pleaded not guilty to sexual assault allegations in the UK in January 2023.

Cast and crew of the film

The upcoming film is a comedy thriller helmed and penned by Michael Zaiko Hall. The cast includes Jet Jandreau, Rebecca De Mornay, and Jake Weber. The project is bankrolled by Ascent Films, Mad Honey Productions, LTD Films, and Forever Safe Productions. Spacey is known for his acting range and his notable works include The Usual Suspects, American Beauty, and House of Cards, among others.

Upcoming trial of Spacey

Spacey is set to appear for a new trial in London on June 28. He has been accused of four counts of sexual assault of three men dating back to 2005-2013. Earlier, the #MeToo accused called out the media for painting him as a monster and emphasized fans' love for him. The initial reports of sexual assault started from a 2017 Buzzfeed article.

Share this timeline