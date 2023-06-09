Entertainment

Happy birthday, Natalie Portman: Most acclaimed projects of the actor

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 09, 2023, 11:49 am 2 min read

Happy birthday to actor Natalie Portman!

Academy Award-winning actor Natalie Portman is celebrating her 42nd birthday today! Portman was swooped into the world of glamor when she was only 12 and starred in Leon: The Professional. Since then, she has been a part of numerous notable projects and has attracted worldwide acclaim for her versatility. On her birthday, we look at some of her most famous projects.

'Black Swan'

Portman's portrayal of Nina Sayers/White Swan in Darren Aronofsky's Black Swan won her an Academy Award at the 83rd Academy Awards. It also set the cash registers ringing after earning about a jaw-dropping $329M! Journalist Mike Goodridge wrote, "[Portman] is captivating as Nina...she captures the confusion of a repressed young woman thrown into a world of danger and temptation with frightening veracity."

'Thor' series

As a part of the MCU, Portman aka scientist Jane Foster has graced Thor, Thor: The Dark World, and Thor: Love and Thunder. What audiences loved the most was how she was not reduced to merely Thor's love interest, but had her own identity. In fact, her return to Love and Thunder after a long gap was one of the USPs of the film.

'Closer'

In Mike Nichols's romantic multistarrer film Closer, Portman was roped in to play Alice Ayres/Jane Jones. It also starred Julia Roberts, Jude Law, and Clive Owen. IMDb described the plot as "The relationships of two couples become complicated and deceitful when the man from one couple meets the woman of the other." It won Portman the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress.

'Star Wars' series

Portman has also been a part of one of the most successful film franchises in the world: Star Wars. She starred in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones, and Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith. In all these films, she essayed the role of Padmé Amidala, the Queen of Naboo.

