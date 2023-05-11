Entertainment

Happy birthday, Adah Sharma: Interesting facts about #TheKeralaStory star

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 11, 2023

Best known for playing Fatima Ba in 'The Kerala Story,' actor Adah Sharma turned 31 on Thursday

Actor Adah Sharma is enjoying the success of her latest release, The Kerala Story. Within a week of its release, the movie has raked in over Rs. 50 crore at the box office. As it continues to strengthen its number game, we present you some interesting facts about Sharma, who is celebrating her 31st birthday on Thursday, May 11.

A trained dancer

Sharma has many talents. Apart from being an actor and a model in the past, Sharma is also a trained classical dancer. According to reports, Sharma has undergone training in Kathak dance from Natraj Gopi Kathak Dance University in Mumbai. She is also well-trained in other dance forms such as Salsa, Ballet, Belly dance, and Jazz, among others.

She can whistle while playing piano

The multi-talented actor that she is, Sharma isn't only good with acting and dancing, but with music, too. In an interview, she once spoke about her love for whistling. "I normally whistle to my favorite movie songs. At times, I can whistle out an entire song. I also do it while playing piano," she told Mid-Day in an old interview.

Love for painting

Another talent that this young actor boasts of, is her skills with the brushes. Sharma is a great painter and often makes time to paint something beautiful. Interestingly, she did hand painting on several of her bags and also flaunted them by carrying them to events. Other than bags, Sharma has also done painting on shirts and shoes.

An animal lover

It is no secret that Sharma is an avid animal lover. The Commando actor has always voiced her opinion for the cause of the animals. In fact, she has supported the adoption of dogs over buying on multiple occasions. Sharma had advocated many times that instead of buying an expensive breed, people should adopt dogs and provide them with a permanent home.

She once wanted to be a circus performer

As surprising as it may sound, much before joining the film industry, Sharma wanted to become a performer at the circus. Once in an interview, she revealed how she wanted to become a circus performer, but destiny had other plans for her. She soon developed her interest in acting and began her career in South Indian as well as Hindi films.