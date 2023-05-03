Entertainment

Box office: Salman Khan 'KKBKKJ' collection dips further

Written by Aikantik Bag May 03, 2023, 10:01 am 1 min read

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' box office collection

Salman Khan has been one of the most commercially viable stars of Bollywood. He has delivered some stellar box office successes over the years. His recent release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opened to great numbers and has crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark too but the film has become slow at the box office after receiving steady competition from Ponniyin Selvan: II.

Disappointing collection considering a Salman Khan film

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the masala entertainer earned Rs. 1.5 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday compared to Monday's Rs. 2.35 crore. Overall, the Farhad Samji directorial earned Rs. 104 crore. The cast includes Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, Mahie Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Vijender Singh, among others. Ram Charan appears in a cameo.

