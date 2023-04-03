Entertainment

Are Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Ali Khan dating? 'Bijlee Bijlee' star reacts

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 03, 2023, 02:02 pm 1 min read

Palak Tiwari spoke about dating rumors with Ibrahim Ali Khan

Indians are obsessed with Bollywood, star kids, and their lives. The dichotomy of calling out nepotism and going gaga over the same people has become a part of daily lives. Rumors suggest that Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari are dating and now the latter has opened up about the same.

Tiwari wishes to focus on her career

In an interview with The Times of India, Tiwari said that she wants to focus on her career and does not want to pay heed to rumors about her personal life. She added, "While love can never be calculated or predicted, at this stage, work is in first gear for me. Professionally, it's a crucial time, so I am focusing my energies on that."

Khan and Tiwari are just friends

In an earlier interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Tiwari said that the duo is good friends. She further stated, "In fact, it was all just conjecture. That's why I didn't pay any heed to it." The actor rose to fame with Harrdy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee and is currently bracing herself for her acting debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.