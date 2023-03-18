Entertainment

'John Wick' star Lance Reddick passes away: His last projects

'John Wick' star Lance Reddick passes away: His last projects

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 18, 2023, 01:02 pm 3 min read

'John Wick' actor Lance Reddick passes away at 60

Hollywood actor Lance Reddick, best known for his roles in John Wick films and the acclaimed drama series The Wire, died on Friday at 60. Reportedly, he passed away due to natural causes at his Studio City residence in Los Angeles. He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Reddick, and children, Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick. Take a look at his final projects.

Reddick reprised role as Charon in 'John Wick 4'

The industry is still reeling from the sudden passing of the prolific actor. However, his eloquent presence will continue to shine on the big screens, as the actor will be seen in the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4, slated to be released on Friday (March 24). In the film, Reddick reprises his role as Charon, the concierge of New York's Continental Hotel.

Reddick completed several projects before unfortunate death

Reddick, who made his indelible mark with movies and shows such as Angel Has Fallen and Fringe, will be seen in a number of upcoming projects that include the John Wick spinoff Ballerina, headlined by Ana de Armas. Reportedly, he also completed his work for the film The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, where he would be seen playing the role of Captain Luther Blakely.

Reddick's last projects also include high-profile Disney+ series

Reddick will also be seen playing the role of the Greek god Zeus in the highly-anticipated upcoming Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, which has completed production of Season 1. It follows the incredible story of a 12-year-old Percy Jackson, who finds that he is blessed with some supernatural powers until the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt.

Overview of his career over past 30 years

In his 30-year-long illustrious career, Reddick played several memorable characters. His first major TV role was in HBO's prison drama series Oz Season 4, where he played Detective Johnny Basil, an undercover agent who attempts to stop the drug trade but eventually becomes a drug addict. After this series, HBO even picked Reddick as one of the lead cast members in The Wire.

Keanu Reeves dedicated 'John Wick 4' in memory of Reddick

Actor Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski, in a joint statement, said that they would dedicate John Wick: Chapter 4 to Reddick. "We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with," they said. Further, the statement read, "We dedicate the film to his loving memory."