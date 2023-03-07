Entertainment

5 top fashion movies to binge-watch

5 top fashion movies to binge-watch

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 07, 2023, 02:10 am 2 min read

Check out these five stylish films that should be on the must-watch list of every fashion lover

Fashion and films go hand-in-hand. While a director is credited for his/her knack for capturing the perfect shot, fashion designers also bring their ace game to the table with their contribution. And this combination of films and fashion has led to some of the most stylish films of all time. Here is a specially-curated list of films for all the fashion fanatics out there.

'Cruella' (2021)

Don't be surprised to find Disney's 2021 film Cruella on this list of stylish movies. Starring Emma Stone as the infamous yet stylish villain, Cruella de Vil, the timeless fashion exhibited in this movie cannot be missed. While Stone dons some pieces that reflect on 1960's London style, the movie shows the tale of egos in the fashion world, too.

'The Neon Demon' (2016)

Nicolas Winding Refn's psychological horror The Neon Demon is another unsurprising addition to this list of stylish films. Though the film has many grisly moments to showcase, it also certainly has plenty of eye-popping fashion that one can't miss. If you are a person who loves horror as much as fashion, this movie is a perfect fit for you.

'Coco Before Chanel' (2009)

If learning about the history of fashion is your thing, then this movie should definitely be on your watch list. Starring Audrey Tautou as Coco Chanel, it traces the early days of Chanel to the time she first tasted success. It runs high on fashion, offering an insight into the world of fashion and the life of world's one of the most celebrated designers.

'The Devil Wears Prada' (2006)

There is no way the list can be completed without the mention of 2006's hit film, The Devil Wears Prada. Featuring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, this film boasts brilliant performances by the entire cast and a stunning collection of designs that the actors have worn, particularly Hathaway who plays an assistant to Streep.

'Breakfast At Tiffany's' (1961)

An old addition to the list but Blake Edwards's directorial, Breakfast at Tiffany's is worth mentioning. When Audrey Hepburn stares at Tiffany's window, appearing in her signature look, in the first scene itself- it becomes a reason good enough to be deserving of this list. From Hepburn's accessories to her gorgeous black dresses and statement pieces of jewelry, it's a perfect fashion movie.