US has sanctioned these Indian companies for buying Iranian petroleum

The Donald Trump administration has imposed sanctions on six Indian firms for trading in Iran 's petroleum and petrochemical products. The move is part of a broader action that includes a total of 13 companies from India, China, Indonesia, Turkiye, and the UAE. The US government said these entities have engaged in the trans-shipment, sale, and purchase of Iranian-origin petrochemicals.

Sanction rationale US targets Iran's petrochemical industry, exports The US has targeted Iran's petrochemical industry and exports, calling them "a critical sector of the Iranian economy." The country believes these sectors have expanded in recent years, generating billions of dollars in illicit funds for Iran's destabilizing activities. The six Indian firms sanctioned are Kanchan Polymers, Alchemical Solutions, Ramniklal S Gosalia and Company, Jupiter Dye Chemical, Global Industrial Chemicals, and Persistent Petrochem.

Company 1 Kanchan Polymers Kanchan Polymers has imported and purchased more than $1.3 million worth of Iranian-origin petrochemical products, including polyethylene, from a sanctioned Iranian company called Tanais Trading. The US government said "Kanchan Polymers is being designated for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport or marketing of petrochemical products from Iran."

Company 2, 3 Alchemical Solutions and Ramniklal S Gosalia Alchemical Solutions, a petrochemical trading firm, imported and purchased Iranian-origin petrochemical products worth over $84 million from various companies between January-December 2024. Meanwhile, Ramniklal S Gosalia and Company, imported petrochemical goods worth over $22 million from various Iranian companies between January 2024 and January 2025.