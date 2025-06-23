Who is General Dan Caine, mastermind behind 'Midnight Hammer' operation?

General Dan Caine, the 22nd Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has been credited as a key architect behind "Operation Midnight Hammer," which involved the United States military attacking three Iranian nuclear facilities—Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz. The operation was the largest Western military action against Iran since its 1979 Islamic Revolution. The strikes were carried out using 75 precision-guided weapons, including bunker-buster bombs and over two dozen Tomahawk missiles.

Career overview Military career and CIA role Before his current role, Caine was the Associate Director for Military Affairs at the CIA. He has served in various capacities, including F-16 fighter pilot, weapons officer, White House staff member, and special operations officer. As a command pilot, he has logged over 2,800 hours flying F-16s with more than 150 hours of combat experience.

Leadership roles Fight against ISIS and other leadership experiences Caine was also the deputy commander in the US-led fight against ISIS in Iraq and Syria from May 2018 to September 2019. He has attended leadership programs at Harvard Kennedy School and Syracuse University's Maxwell School. Apart from his military career, Caine is a "serial entrepreneur and investor," according to his military biography.

Operation details Details of the operation During a Pentagon briefing, Caine described "Operation Midnight Hammer" as a "complex and high-risk mission." He said decoys were used to maintain secrecy during the operation. B-2 stealth bombers flew over the Pacific toward Guam to divert attention from their actual target. The actual B-2 bombers employed in the mission took off earlier and flew under the cover of darkness for 18 hours before reaching their destination on Saturday. The first two bunker-buster bombs were dropped at 2:00am Iran time.