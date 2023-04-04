India

Kerala train fire: NIA, ATS begin investigating alleged terror angle

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 04, 2023, 04:27 pm 2 min read

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids in Noida and Ghaziabad to nab the accused in the Kerala train fire incident. The probe agency, in collaboration with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), is now investigating a suspected terror angle in the incident, in which three people, including a child, were killed after an attacker set them ablaze in a moving train near Kozhikode, Kerala.

Why does this story matter?

The Kerala train fire incident has raised fresh concerns for the Centre and Kerala government as the NIA is already probing similar incidents in other states.

Reportedly, probe agencies have found terror organization ISIS links in the Coimbatore and Mangaluru blasts cases from last year.

Both incidents were connected to Kerala, as authorities say both explosion suspects were in Kerala in September 2022.

NIA conducting raids in Noida, Ghaziabad to nab accused

According to News18, the Railway Police and the NIA have started conducting raids in Noida and Ghaziabad to nab the Kozhikode train fire incident accused, Shahrookh Saifi. This comes a day after the agencies drew a sketch of the accused, who reportedly has residences in both Noida and Haryana. Apart from the Railway Police and the NIA, the ATS is also probing the case.

Kerala Police tight-lipped about incident

Kerala Police has, however, stayed tight-lipped regarding the terror investigation. When questioned if there is a terror or extremist aspect to the case, Kerala DGP Anil Kant said, "It is part of the inquiry; only after the inquiry we will know." Earlier, CM Pinarayi Vijayan ordered police to perform a thorough inquiry into the event and release all information while condemning the attack.

What do we know about the incident?

An unidentified person allegedly set co-passengers on fire inside a compartment of the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express on Sunday night while the train was passing the Korapuzha River bridge. Eight passengers were injured, and three people, including a two-year-old child and a woman, were discovered dead on the tracks near Kozhikode's Elathur Railway Station.

Eyewitnesses narrate ordeal of fire incident

According to eyewitnesses, the suspect boarded the D-1 reserved coach after the train departed the Kozhikode Railway Station. He was reportedly transporting two bottles of a flammable substance. The Indian Express reported that the man sprayed the liquid on fellow passengers and lit them on fire without provocation. However, India Today claimed the event escalated after an altercation.