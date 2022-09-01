India

NIA announces Rs. 25 lakh bounty on Dawood Ibrahim

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Sep 01, 2022, 03:18 pm 2 min read

Along with Dawood Ibrahim, the anti-terror body also announced a Rs. 20 lakh bounty on Ibrahim's sidekick Chhota Shakeel.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a Rs. 25 lakh reward for information on "global terrorist" Dawood Ibrahim. The anti-terror body also announced a Rs. 20 lakh bounty on Ibrahim's sidekick Chhota Shakeel. Other terrorists wanted by NIA are Anees Ibrahim, Javed Chikna, and Tiger Memon having a bounty of Rs. 15 lakh each.

Context Why does this story matter?

In 2003, India and the US designated Dawood Ibrahim as a global terrorist.

He has a $25M reward on his head for his alleged role in the 1993 Mumbai blasts that killed over 250 people.

In February 2022, the NIA began investigating D-Company, its leaders, and operators—many of whom were stationed abroad.

They were involved in terror activities meant to cause disruption in India.

United Nations India warns UN Security council about Ibrahim

According to the NIA, Ibrahim and the others are actively collaborating with terrorist groups Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Al Qaeda. Notably, India warned the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) last year that Ibrahim and other UN-designated terrorists continue to enjoy "patronage" in a neighboring nation. It also urged for concerted international measures to counter the risks presented by him.

Statement India takes on D-Company, its role in Mumbai blasts

"An organized crime syndicate, the D-Company, that used to smuggle gold and counterfeit currencies transformed into a terrorist entity overnight causing a series of bomb blasts in the city of Mumbai in 1993," India said in a statement last year. "The attack resulted in the loss of more than 250 innocent lives and damage to property worth millions of dollars," it said

Details What do we know about 1993 Mumbai blasts?

According to NIA officials, Ibrahim was the architect of the 1993 Mumbai bombings, in which 12 explosives exploded throughout the city. At least 257 people were killed and almost 700 were wounded in the incident. The agency claimed that despite being designated as a global terrorist by a UN Security Council committee, he continues to elude capture and remains in Pakistan.

Information India's claim corroborated by UNSC

Recently, Ibrahim and his residence in Karachi were listed on the UN Security Council list of terrorist organizations and terrorists which allegedly confirmed India's claims that Pakistan has protected him.