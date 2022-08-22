World

ISIS bomber, planning attacks on Indian leader, detained in Russia

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Aug 22, 2022, 08:08 pm 2 min read

The arrested bomber planned suicide attack against a representative of the ruling circles of India.

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) on Monday said that its officers had detained a suicide bomber, a member of the ISIS terrorist group, who was plotting a terrorist attack against one of India's leadership elite, Russian news agency Sputnik reported. The detained was recruited by ISIS as a suicide bomber in Turkey, the statement added.

Context Why does this story matter?

The development comes nearly two weeks after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested an engineering student from New Delhi's Batla House on suspicion of being an active member of the Islamic State (IS).

Identified as Mohsin Ahmed, a permanent resident of Patna was detained following searches at his home and elsewhere.

However, his family had firmly dismissed the charges.

Official Statement issued by the Russian authorities

"Russia's FSB identified and detained a member of the Islamic State international terrorist organization banned in Russia, a native of a country in the Central Asian region," officials said in a statement. They said that the accused planned to commit a terrorist act by blowing himself up against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India.

Central government ISIS a notified terrorist organization in India under UAPA

The Central government has designated ISIS as a terrorist group in all of its manifestations and included it in the First Schedule of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967. According to the Union Home Ministry, ISIS is spreading its ideology through numerous internet-based social media channels. It said that cyberspaces are under the watch of the agencies and appropriate action is being taken.

Investigation NIA already investigating a group linked to ISIS

According to NIA, the recently busted group in India was also responsible for hatching a conspiracy with the help of ISIS for threatening the general public and police officials. It said the accused persons were also involved in inciting hatred for the secession of a part of India. "They had intended to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India," an official statement said.