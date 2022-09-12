India

Moose Wala murder: NIA raids 50 locations linked to gangs

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 12, 2022, 11:20 am 3 min read

This comes days after the Delhi Police booked Moosewala murder accused under the stringent UAPA.

Raids by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are underway at 50 locations in north India to crack down on gangsters. The officials have also raided the homes of those involved in the killing of actor-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala. The raids have been organized at multiple spots in Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Haryana to investigate organized terror gangs "smuggling arms and dealing in narco-terrorism."

Context Why does this story matter?

Moose Wala's murder on May 29 exposed the growing proximity between gangsters and terrorists in Punjab.

Police officials named Lawrence Bishnoi, a popular gangster, as the main conspirator in the killing after his close associate Goldy Brar claimed that they had planned the singer's killing.

Cross-border drone attacks and inter-gang rivalries have been in focus in Punjab over the last few months.

Raids NIA searches on in 4 states, 50 locations

According to reports, raids are underway at 50 locations in north India in coordination with police forces in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan. After investigations in terror cases revealed a nexus between terrorists and gangsters, the NIA was able to put national and international gangsters on its radar. Additionally, Bishnoi, the chief suspect in Moose Wala's murder, was found to be operating from prison.

Singer Moose Wala murder accused booked under UAPA

The raids are linked to cases registered by the Delhi Police against Bishnoi, his associates, and the members of his rival gang of Davinder Bambiha. This comes days after Delhi Police booked Moose Wala murder accused under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and transferred the case to NIA. Searches are on in 25 spots in Punjab, including 2 in Chandigarh, News18 reported.

Delhi 'Criminals used money to finance terror activities'

As per reports, officials have raided the homes of gangsters Neeraj Bawana, Tillu Tajpuriya, and other criminals in Delhi. NIA officials told News18, "These criminals were raising funds through extortion...The money was used to finance terror activities and recruit impressionable youth." Sources also said that Home Minister Amit Shah viewed the gangs as a danger to national security and ordered the NIA raids.

UAPA DPSC books murder accused under UAPA

On September 1, the Delhi Police Special Cell (DPSC) booked various gangsters involved in Moose Wala's killing under UAPA. The first such case in Delhi, the accused included Bishnoi, Brar, and their rival gangs of Tajpuriya, Bawana, Bambiha, and Kushal Chaudhary. So far, 23 of the 35 accused have been arrested for the singer's murder. While four accused are abroad, six are currently absconding.