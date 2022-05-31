India

Sidhu Moose Wala had over 2 dozen bullet wounds: Autopsy

May 31, 2022

Punjab Police chief VK Bhawra has said the killing seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry. (Photo Credit: Instagram/@sidhu_moosewala)

A board of five doctors at Punjab's Mansa Civil Hospital reportedly completed the post-mortem examination of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala on Monday. Over two dozen bullets were pumped into him, including one in the skull, reports said citing sources. The viscera samples were also reportedly sent for additional testing. Moose Wala was shot dead on Sunday in Mansa's Moosa village.

Forensic examination Forensic team investigating singer's car, gunmen shot from all sides

On Sunday, Moose Wala was brought dead to the hospital; excessive bleeding likely led to his death, said reports. Meanwhile, a forensic team is examining his car at Punjab's Mansa Police Station. Multiple bullet holes were seen on both ends of his car, indicating it was attacked from all sides and gunmen fired multiple rounds after his security was withdrawn by the state government.

Case Punjab police detains 6 people in the case

The Punjab Police on Monday, following a joint operation with the Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) and Punjab Special Task Force, detained six people in connection with Moose Wala's murder, said reports. The suspects were detained from Dehradun's Peliyon Police Chowki area in Uttarakhand. A key suspect was reportedly found hiding among the Hemkund Sahib Yatra pilgrims in the mountains.

Police statement Murder might have taken place due to inter-gang rivalry: Police

Earlier, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) VK Bhawra said Moose Wala's murder seems to be a result of an inter-gang rivalry between the Lawrence Bishnoi and Lucky Patial groups. "The Lawrence Bishnoi group has taken the responsibility of Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, citing it as a retaliation for the killing of Vicky Middukhera," Bhawra said.

Context Who is Lawrence Bishnoi?

Bishnoi, once a student leader at Chandigarh's DAV College, formed a gang comprising sportspersons, local students, and children of cops. He hails from Abohar in the Ferozepur district. He became one of the most infamous gangsters in the region over the past few years and even spread his network in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan. Bishnoi is currently lodged in an Ajmer jail.

Background Goldy Brar, a close associate of Bishnoi

While Bishnoi is lodged in jail, his key aide, Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri, reportedly controls the gang's operations in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Uttarakhand. The gang reportedly undertakes contract killings under Bishnoi and his Canada-based aide Goldy Brar's directions. They have reportedly been trying to enter the Delhi crime circuit for a while now. Notably, Brar has claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder.

Fact Moose Wala part of a gang war?

Brar, whose real name is Satinder Singh, claimed that he and Bishnoi had planned Moose Wala's assassination because of the singer's alleged involvement in the murders of SAD leader Vicky Middukhera and Brar's cousin Gurlal Brar. The Bambiha gang—allegedly run by Lucky Patial—earlier claimed responsibility for Middukhera's murder. There is a gang war ongoing between Bishnoi and Patial (lodged in a jail in Armenia).

Clarification I never called him a gangster: DGP

Meanwhile, DGP Bhawra on Monday responded to the objections of the singer's family to the police linking his death to gang violence. "I condemn in the strongest terms the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala. I never called him a gangster. Lawrence Bishnoi's gang...claimed responsibility for his murder. The culprits will be arrested soon and justice will be delivered," Bhawra had stated.

Punjab CM Punjab CM agrees to family's demand for NIA probe

Earlier, in a letter to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Moose Wala's father, Balkaur Singh, demanded an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) into his killing. He also requested the case be probed by a sitting HC judge and officials—who made the orders about Moose Wala's security withdrawal public—be held accountable. Mann reportedly agreed to all the demands.

Twitter Post Tweet by Punjab's Chief Minister Office (CMO) over the issue

CM @BhagwantMann announces to set up Judicial commission under the sitting judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court to probe the killing of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala. CM says perpetrators of the heinous crime will be behind the bars soon. — CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) May 30, 2022