With 2,726, Delhi reports highest COVID-19 cases in 7 months

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Aug 12, 2022, 11:24 am 2 min read

The active caseload in Delhi reached 8,840, as per health officials.

Delhi witnessed a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases on Thursday triggering concern for the authorities. The national capital reported 2,726 fresh cases yesterday, the highest in nearly seven months, as per the health department officials. Six fatalities due to the coronavirus infection were also reported during the period while the positivity rate stood at 14.38 percent, they said.

India is currently witnessing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

On Friday, the country reported a rise of nearly 262 coronavirus cases than the day before.

Among states/UTs, Delhi added the most cases to the tally.

Maharashtra and Karnataka are also witnessing a continuous surge in daily cases.

This comes after the country recorded a sharp decline in infections from January end to April beginning.

As per the Health department's data, the active caseload in Delhi reached 8,840. It said the tally is the highest in six months. Earlier on February 6, the highest number of active coronavirus patients stood at 8,869. Meanwhile, the authorities have increased the testing and announced some restrictions 18,960 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Thursday made wearing masks mandatory in public places amid a sudden rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. Those found in violation of the rule will be fined Rs. 500, as per the official order. The penalties under this provision, however, will not apply to those traveling in private four-wheelers.

Meanwhile, according to survey results, only 11% of individuals in Delhi thought compliance was successful, and 7% stated social distancing was practiced in their neighborhood. The poll was conducted in the national capital by the local social network 'LocalCircles with 6,291 respondents in three categories — mask compliance, type of masks worn, and social separation.

According to the Health Ministry, India recorded 16,561 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, while active cases decreased to 1,23,535. The death toll rose to 5,26,928, with 49 fatalities. The daily positivity rate was 5.44%. According to experts, the increase in instances is attributable to the high mutation rate of coronavirus. Most patients, however, have minor illnesses and do not require hospitalization.