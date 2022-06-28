Politics

Sonia Gandhi's 71-year-old personal secretary PP Madhavan accused of rape

Written by Abhishek Hari Jun 28, 2022, 12:36 pm 3 min read

The woman alleged that the accused lured her with the promise of providing her with a job and had promised marriage.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's personal secretary has been booked for raping and threatening a woman, reports quoted the Delhi Police officials as saying. According to the police, the accused is 71-year-old PP Madhavan and no arrests have been made thus far. Madhavan is accused of sexually assaulting a 26-year-old woman under the guise of providing her with a job and promising to marry her.

Context Why does this story matter?

Madhavan reportedly said he has a spotless career spanning 47 years in the social sphere.

According to him, the case has been filed in a pre-planned manner to settle a political vendetta. He also called the complaints "devoid of merit."

According to Zee News, the 26-year-old is a Dalit woman who was allegedly raped in February and later discovered Madhavan is still married.

Statement Police statement over the issue

"Allegations are leveled against a 71-year-old person. He is working as PS to a senior political leader. A complaint was received at the Uttam Nagar Police Station on June 25," said Dwarka Deputy Commissioner of Police, M Harsha Vardhan. "A case under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. We are investigating the matter," he added.

Quote 'There's no truth in it. It's a complete conspiracy': Madhavan

Madhavan told The Indian Express, "It is a baseless allegation just to defame the Congress party. There is no truth in it. It is a complete conspiracy." The woman claimed she met Madhavan shortly after losing her husband during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown as she frequently visited the Congress office in search of employment. Her husband reportedly used to work at Congress's Delhi office.

FIR More details regarding the case

"On January 21, he called me for an interview... He became more friendly with me and told me that he is a divorcee and would like to marry me. Even I said yes as I was also alone and devastated," the FIR reportedly stated. The woman claimed Madhavan sexually assaulted her several times and forced her to have a physical relationship with another man.

Allegation Woman alleged she was sexually harassed on multiple occasions

"He (Madhavan) took me to an isolated location near the Uttam Nagar metro station and forced himself on me inside his car. In February 2022, he took me to a flat in Sundar Nagar and forced himself on me without my consent," the woman further alleged. She also claimed that she was threatened with dire consequences after she repeatedly called the accused later.