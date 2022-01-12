Salil Tripathi death: How COVID-19 ruined this ex-restaurant manager's life

Saptak Datta Twitter Jan 12, 2022, 12:47 pm 3 min read

Salil Tripathi was killed in a road accident near Delhi's Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, 36-year-old Salil Tripathi was a Delhi-based restaurant manager, earning comfortable pay to support his wife and son. During the first wave in 2020, Tripathi lost his job and ended up working as a Zomato delivery executive, struggling to make ends meet. However, there was worse to come. On Saturday, Tripathi was killed by a cop driving an SUV.

Details How did the accident happen?

According to the police, a car slammed into Tripathi's bike as he waited for a food order near the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital. Tripathi was thrown in the air and landed near the divider. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors. Onlookers alleged that the car was overspeeding and was being driven rashly.

Quote 'We don't know how to run the house'

"There was a time when Salil was earning well and leading a comfortable life. He would also send money to us," Tripathi's elder brother Manoj told The Indian Express. Everything has changed since the first lockdown as they are unable to cope with the situation, he said. "I am a farmer, and I don't have much savings," he added.

Troubles Tripathi lost 2 jobs during pandemic

Tripathi lost his job as a manager when the restaurant shut during the first wave, Manoj said. Manoj said he expected his brother to get a high-salaried job soon assuming the lockdown would be temporary. "He found one at a café but lost that too in 2021 because the owners faced losses due to COVID-19," said Manoj.

Action Accused police constable arrested

Zile Singh, a police constable who was driving the car on Saturday, was arrested the same night, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal told TIE. Eyewitnesses claimed the officer was intoxicated at the time of the event, which the police are investigating, he said. "We conducted a blood alcohol test and are awaiting the medical report," a senior officer told the publication.

Quote My son keeps asking questions: Wife

"What do I do now? I have lost him forever," Tripathi's wife Sucheta told TIE. "My son keeps asking questions." She said her husband joined Zomato to put their son through school. Tripathi earned Rs. 40,000-50,000 monthly at his earlier job at the restaurant, the family said, adding that he could only earn Rs. 8,000-10,000 monthly as a Zomato delivery executive.

Company Zomato assures financial support

"Our team has already visited them and collected documents to ensure financial help is provided with the help of our insurance partners," a Zomato official told TIE. The official confirmed that the initiation process for the insurance has started, adding, "the support team is in touch with the family." Since the lockdown, the number of delivery partners employed has increased, said the official.