Vaccine booster doses will not stop Omicron infections: Top expert

Saptak Datta Twitter Jan 12, 2022, 12:30 pm 2 min read

Omicron has spread worldwide in spite of booster vaccinations, said the expert.

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus will gradually infect everybody as it is "unstoppable," a top medical expert told NDTV. Moreover, the quick spread of the virus will not get affected by booster vaccine shots, said Dr. Jaiprakash Muliyil, Chairperson, Scientific Advisory Committee, National Institute of Epidemiology, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Omicron has spread worldwide in spite of booster vaccinations, he said.

Omicron is a highly mutated variant of the coronavirus and is considered highly transmissible.

Since it was first detected in South Africa in November 2021, the variant has spread to over 100 countries in almost three months.

Earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) had cautioned that Delta and Omicron variants will result in a "tsunami" of cases, disrupting health systems.

Dr. Muliyil claimed that COVID-19 is no longer a frightening disease as the new variant is causing fewer hospitalizations. While Omicron is milder than Delta, it is "practically unstoppable," he said. Before India launched its vaccination drive, 85% of the population was already infected, he said. Due to this natural immunity acquired after infection, India was not severely affected, he added.

Speaking on testing of asymptomatic contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases, Dr. Muliyil said the virus doubles infection in just two days. Thus, the infected person has already transmitted the virus to others before being diagnosed with COVID-19, he said. "So even when you test, you are far, far behind," he said, adding that testing will not impact the evolution of the pandemic.

Further, Dr. Muliyal said no medical bodies had recommended booster vaccine doses. He said 80% of those infected "will not even know when we have it (COVID-19)." Precautionary doses were recommended by the government for people with weakened immunities (those aged over 60 years with comorbidities), he said. Simply having diabetes or heart disease does not mean "immunological incompetence," he added.

Outbreak India's active cases rise to 9.5 lakh

As of Wednesday, India has reported a total of 3.6 crore COVID-19 cases, including 9.5 lakh active infections. In the past 24 hours, India added 1,94,720 fresh cases and 442 more deaths. The cumulative death toll has now risen to 4,84,655. The daily and the weekly test positivity rates stood at 11.05% and 9.82%, respectively. Thus far, India has also detected 4,868 Omicron cases.