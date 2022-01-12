COVID-19: India reports nearly 1.95L cases; Omicron tally nears 5K

Pratyush Deep Kotoky Twitter Jan 12, 2022, 11:32 am 3 min read

India's recovery rate stands at 96.01%.

India on Wednesday added 407 new COVID-19 cases involving the Omicron variant. Maharashtra topped the list of worst-hit states with a total of 1,281 Omicron cases, followed by Rajasthan (645 cases). Meanwhile, India also reported over 1.94 lakh new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The active caseload rose to 9.5 lakh, accounting for 2.65% of the total cases. Currently, India's recovery rate stands at 96.01%.

Context Why does the story matter?

India on Wednesday reported a higher number of COVID-19 cases than the day before.

Both active caseload and weekly positivity rate have also been witnessing a sharp rise.

Meanwhile, the Omicron variant has been detected in 28 states and union territories, with the current tally standing near the 5,000-mark.

The current surge in cases is believed to be driven by the Omicron variant.

Statistics Over 60K patients discharged

According to the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 3,60,70,510 COVID-19 cases till Wednesday morning. The death toll reached 4,84,655. With 60,405 fresh discharges, the recoveries stand at 3,46,30,536. In the past 24 hours, 1,94,720 new cases and 442 fresh fatalities were reported. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 9.82%, while the daily positive rate is at 11.05%.

Trend India's second wave peaked on May 7, 2021

India's second wave peaked on May 7, 2021, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the three-crore mark on June 23. India crossed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020, and the two-crore mark on May 4, 2021.

States Maharashtra adds most new cases

Maharashtra reported 34,424 new COVID-19 cases along with 18,967 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 9,066 new cases and 2,064 discharges. The third worst-hit Karnataka added 14,473 fresh cases and 1,356 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 15,379 new cases and 3,043 discharges. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh reported 1,831 new cases and 242 recoveries.

Vaccination Over 153 crore vaccine doses administered

Till 10 am on Wednesday, India administered over 153.8 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, more than 64 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while over 89.6 crore people have received at least one dose. On Wednesday alone, India administered more than 1.5 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses till 10 am, including over 68,000 second doses and over 50,000 first doses, according to Co-WIN.

Data Nearly 19L precautionary doses administered

Meanwhile, India has administered 18,91,958 "precautionary" doses since Monday. On Wednesday alone, over 25,000 healthcare/frontline workers and over 15,000 elderly people were given the precautionary dose till 10 am.

Omicron India's Omicron tally near 5K mark

Meanwhile, India's tally of Omicron cases has reached 4,868, with cases being detected in 28 states and union territories. The worst-affected regions include Maharashtra (1,281 Omicron cases), Rajasthan (645) Delhi (546), Karnataka (479), Kerala (350), West Bengal (294), Uttar Pradesh (275), Gujarat (236), and Tamil Nadu (185). Overall, a total of 1,805 patients infected with Omicron have been discharged.

Recent news Omicron mutating but disease severity mild: Study

Meanwhile, a study conducted at Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital showed while Omicron is mutating, the disease severity is mild. It found 35 mutations that included three non-significant mutations in the spike protein. The study was based on data from 13 patients of LNJP Hospital and it "compared the original virus from Wuhan, China," said Dr. Suresh Kumar, Medical Director, LNJP.