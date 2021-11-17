Delhi's new excise policy comes into effect. What changes?

850 swanky liquor stores will come up across Delhi.

The Delhi government has officially bid goodbye to the retail liquor business as the new excise regime kicks in from Wednesday (November 17). Under the new policy, retail liquor business will be handled entirely by private players and 850 swanky liquor stores will come up across the capital city. Here's what you need to know about the new regime.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Delhi's old liquor stores will be replaced by luxurious shops aimed at improving customer experience, increasing government revenue, and ensuring equitable distribution of stores across the city. Earlier, the Delhi government owned around 60% of the city's retail liquor business. However, the regime will be marked by some initial hiccups as most shops are not ready for business as yet.

Details

What does the new policy entail?

New liquor shops will be set up across 32 zones in Delhi. Each retail licensee will have 27 shops per zone. The vends will be spacious, well-lit, and air-conditioned, featuring walk-ins for customers. They will also be equipped with CCTV cameras. Five super-premium retail vends with an area 2,500 square feet each will also be opened.

The stores will remain open from 10 am to 10 pm. The L-17 licensees which include independent restaurants and gastro-bars are allowed to serve liquor in the balcony, terrace, and lower area of the restaurant. They can also host events such as live music, performances, and karaoke. They, however, must ensure the serving area is away from the public view.

Issues

Some initial glitches expected

According to a report by Hindustan Times, most stores will fail to open on Wednesday either because they have been unable to place orders or do not have their premises ready as yet. Further, the five new super-premium liquor shops will take longer to start operations as the revenue department has yet to call for applications.

Pricing

Will the prices rise?

The Delhi Excise Department said the wholesale price of all types of liquor will likely go up by 8-9% due to the policy. "Liquor prices may slightly start with higher rates in the initial days...Eventually, the prices are bound to stabilize and we can safely say that Delhi will be strongly competing with Gurugram in keeping liquor rates low," an official told Hindustan Times.