Congress plans padyatras from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, raise unemployment issue

Written by Abhishek Hari May 15, 2022, 02:21 pm 3 min read

The Congress plans to connect with the masses and highlight issues like unemployment through padyatras. (Photo Credit: Twitter/@INCIndia)

The Congress intends to take out 'padyatras' (foot marches) across the country to raise the issue of unemployment, and hold 'Janta durbars' (public meetings) to connect with the people. Party leader Rahul Gandhi along with other senior leaders are expected to participate in the year-long events. Called as Jan Jagran Abhiyan 2.0, the initiative came for discussed during the ongoing Chintan Shiver in Udaipur.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Congress, through the Chintan Shivir, is contemplating reforms to bring its house in order and become a serious contender to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming elections.

The Chintan shiver comes after Congress' high command was unable to bring political strategist Prashant Kishore on board to undertake changes.

A G-21 group in Congress has also urged for sweeping reforms.

Presentation Digvijaya Singh gives detailed presentation

At the meeting, the Chairperson of the Sustained Agitation Committee, Digvijaya Singh, reportedly gave a detailed presentation on the padyatra proposal, which was thoroughly discussed. A similar proposal was also proposed by the Youth Committee as a way to connect with the general public across the country. According to India Today, the Chintan Shivir is trying to resolve ideological, electoral, and managerial challenges.

Quote Proposal almost fina: Congress leader

According to a senior Congress leader, "This proposal is almost final. The yatra will be carried out across the country by the party. There is also a proposal to hold janta darbars. It is a move to connect with the people directly."

Second day What is currently happening at Chintan Shiver?

On the second day of the ongoing Congress' Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir, party President Sonia Gandhi met with Congress general secretaries, state in-charges, and other post-holders such as PCC chiefs and CLP leaders to discuss Jan Jagran Abhiyan 2.0. Rahul Gandhi also attended meetings where the party's top brass debated the issues that would be addressed and nationwide protest campaigns would be launched.

Do you know? When was first Congress' Jan Jagran Abhiyan launched?

The Congress' first 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' was an agitation campaign held from November 14 to 29, 2021. It was held in an attempt to reach out to people directly on a variety of issues, including inflation, recession, unemployment, and farm distress.

Congress introspects What are focus areas of Udaipur Chintan Shivir?

According to India Today, the conclave would focus on three primary areas: time-bound reform of the Congress party, preventing divisiveness, and preparing for approaching elections. While deliberations will take place for two days, a proclamation will be documented on Sunday to strengthen the party and make structural changes. A draft of recommendations is expected to be discussed during the Congress Working Committee meeting later.