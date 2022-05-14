Politics

Chintan Shivir: From RS term to performance wing, Congress introspects

Congress Chintan Shivir is being held to make the major reforms in the party ahead of 2024 polls. (Photo credit: Twitter/@INCIndia)

While the Congress three-day brainstorming session 'Nav Sankalp Shivir' is underway in Udaipur, the party is considering major organizational reforms ahead of the 2024 polls. One of the suggestions under consideration by the party's top leadership is that each Congress leader is given two Rajya Sabha terms only.

Congress through the Chintan Shivir is contemplating reforms to bring its house in order and become a serious contender to the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) in the upcoming assembly polls.

A G-21 group in Congress had asked for sweeping reforms in the party.

#1 '2-yr term should be fixed for Rajya Sabha term'

As per a senior leader, there is a proposal before the panel that suggests mandating two Rajya Sabha terms per Congress leader. "After that, they can contest in Lok Sabha or assembly elections, but they shouldn't be considered for the third term in Rajya Sabha," he told Indian Today. It has also advised that all party office-bearers be given a set tenure.

#2 'Bring separate constitution for each Pradesh Committee'

Other options under consideration by the panel include Pradesh Committees creating their own distinct constitutions with prior approval from the Congress Working Committee (CWC). "Each state in India has different requirements," a CWC member told India Today adding that there is nothing wrong with state units of the Congress Party having their own constitution.

#3 'Public Insight and Assessment Wing should be established'

In light of the shifting situation, Congress national secretary Ajay Maken suggested that the party should establish Public Insight Department and evaluation wing. He said the separate internal department would conduct frequent polls to measure public sentiment. The wing would examine within and evaluate the performance of office bearers, leaders, and workers.

#4 Leadership courses, seminars to bring discipline

In addition to the leadership program, another plan is to teach party officials and workers through various online leadership courses and seminars. The goal is to develop stronger leaders and discipline among the members. The Congress Disciplinary Committee has recently launched an action against senior party leaders KV Thomas and Sunil Jhakhar. It indicated that the party is no longer willing to tolerate indiscipline.