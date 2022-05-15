India

COVID-19: India logs 2,487 fresh cases, 13 more fatalities

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 15, 2022, 01:10 pm 3 min read

India on Sunday reported nearly 2,500 new COVID-19 cases, slightly less than the previous day. The country's active caseload currently stands at 17,692, which accounts for 0.04% of the total cases recorded so far. In the past 24 hours, a total of 2,487 new cases and 13 infection-related fatalities were recorded. Meanwhile, the country's recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

Although India on Sunday reported less cases, however, the daily positivity rate saw a slight increase since the bay before.

India is currently experiencing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, with some experts predicting that the fourth wave of COVID-19 is imminent.

Notably, India recorded a sharp decline in the infections from January end to April beginning.

Statistics 2,878 patients discharged

According to data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 4,31,21,599 COVID-19 cases until Sunday morning, while the cumulative death count stood at 5,24,214. With 2,878 fresh discharges, the number of total recoveries in the country climbed to 4,25,79,693. On the other hand, the daily and weekly positivity rates were recorded at 0.61% and 0.62% respectively.

States Delhi adds most new cases

Maharashtra—one of the worst-hit states so far—recorded 248 new cases and 263 more recoveries on Saturday. Karnataka added 103 new cases and 96 recoveries, while Tamil Nadu witnessed 35 new cases and 51 discharges. On the other hand, Delhi saw 673 new cases and 1,074 discharges on Saturday. Meanwhile, Kerala recorded 523 new COVID-19 cases and 115 recoveries the previous day.

Trend India's third wave peaked in January

Notably, India witnessed a massive spurt in coronavirus cases in December-end and at the beginning of January—dubbed India's third wave—due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. The third wave peaked on January 21, 2022, when 3.47 lakh single-day cases were recorded. However, this was lower compared to the second wave, when 4.14 lakh single-day infections were recorded at its peak on May 7, 2021.

Vaccination Over 191.23 crore vaccine doses administered

As of Sunday morning, India had administered over 191.23 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 87.5 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while more than 100.8 crore people have received at least one dose. On Sunday alone, India administered nearly 80,000 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses till 12:00 pm, including over 11,000 first doses and nearly 48,000 second doses, according to Co-WIN.

Data Over 2.95 crore 'precautionary' doses administered

India has administered over 2.95 crore "precautionary" doses since January 10. On Sunday, nearly 14,000 people in the age bracket of 18-59 years and over 8,000 people aged above 60 years were given the precautionary dose till 12:00 pm.

Recent news Comorbidities account for 70% of COVID-19 deaths in India: Centre

Following the debate around the COVID-19 death toll estimates released by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Health Ministry emphasized that comorbidities were responsible for more than 70% of the fatalities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," it stated on its website. "The state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation," it added.