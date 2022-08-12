India

Jammu & Kashmir: Bihar migrant worker shot dead by terrorists

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 12, 2022, 10:58 am 2 min read

In yet another targeted killing in the valley, a migrant laborer from Bihar was shot dead at Bandipore, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Thursday night. A resident of Bihar's Madhepura, Mohd Amrez, was shot at the Soadnara area of Bandipore. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries. On Thursday, a fidayeen attack bid led to the death of four soldiers.

Context Why does this story matter?

J&K has been witnessing increased targeted killings since the second half of 2021.

Nearly 30 people have died as a result of targeted attacks this year, including Kashmiri Pandits, civilians, and security officials.

Over 28 migrant workers have been killed in targeted attacks since 2017, according to a statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs in July 2022.

Bandipore Migrant worker shot dead

At roughly 12.20 am on Friday, terrorists fired upon the migrant laborer at the Soadnara Sumbal area of Bandipore. While Amrez was rushed to a hospital for treatment, he eventually succumbed to his injuries. The Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter, "During intervening night, terrorists fired upon & injured one outside labourer Mohd Amrez...He was shifted to a hospital for treatment where he succumbed."

Twitter Post What did Amrez's family say?

Around 12.20 am my brother woke me up said that a firing has started. He (deceased) wasn't around, we thought he went to toilet. We went to check, saw him lying in a pool of blood contacted security personnel. He was brought to Hajin later referred but he died: His brother pic.twitter.com/3vFYSspvCa — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2022

Rajouri 4 soldiers killed at camp in Rajouri

The incident comes only a day after four soldiers were gunned down at an army camp in near Rajouri. On Thursday, two militants, suspected to be members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, attempted to attack the army camp with a suicide bomb at 3 am. However, security officials successfully foiled the attack and killed the two militants.

Twitter Post Army foils attack on camp, two terrorists killed

The operation in Parghal, Rajauri District which led to elimination of two terrorists who had planned a Suicide Attack further led to large recoveries to include :-

2 AK 47

9 Magazines

300 Rounds

5 Grenades

Other Administrative Stores@NorthernComd_IA@adgpi pic.twitter.com/5IobIB7fwb — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) August 11, 2022

Attacks Recent killings in the valley

Last week, a migrant worker from Bihar, Mohammad Mumtaz, was shot dead in a terrorist attack in Pulwama, while two others were injured. In June, a bank manager from Rajasthan was gunned down by terrorists at his workplace and the chilling incident was recorded on CCTV camera. Additionally, a brick kiln worker from Bihar, Dilkhush Kumar, was shot dead by terrorists in June.