Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists gun down police constable in Pulwama

Jammu and Kashmir Police constable Riyaz Ahmad Thoker was killed on Friday.

Jammu and Kashmir Police constable Riyaz Ahmad Thoker was shot dead by a suspected terrorist at his Pulwama residence on Friday. "Special Police Officer Riyaz Ahmad Thoker, who was shot at and injured by a terrorist in the Gudaroo area of Pulwama, succumbs to his injuries," the Kashmir Zone Police said. This is the second killing in the Valley in the last 24 hours.

Srinagar-Jammu NH blocked Protests across Jammu and Kashmir over Kashmiri Pandit's killing

On Thursday evening, Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit, who worked at the tehsil office at Chadoora in the Budgam district of J&K was gunned down by terrorists. The killing led to massive protests across the state with government officials staging demonstration outside J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's house in Srinagar.

Omar Abdullah condemns killings Denied permission to visit Bhat's family, claims Mehbooba Mufti

Meanwhile, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti claimed that she had been been placed under house arrest and denied permission to visit Bhat's family in Budgam and express solidarity with the protesting Kashmiri Pandits. The police, however, refused to comment on Mufti's claim. Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah also condemned both the killings saying, "targeted killings continue unabated."

Twitter Post Check out Mufti's tweet

Wanted to visit Budgam to express my solidarity with Kashmiri pandits protesting against GOIs failure to protect them. Have been put under house arrest as the fact that Kashmiri muslims pandits empathise with each other’s pain doesn’t fit into their vicious communal narrative. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) May 13, 2022

Twitter Post This is what Omar Abdullah tweeted

Rahul in his office yesterday, Riyaz Ahmad Thoker, a SPO with JK police, in his own home today. Targeted killings continue unabated. I can’t condemn this killing strongly enough. May Allah grant Riyaz place in Jannat https://t.co/WyYifdHWKe — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 13, 2022