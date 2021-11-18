J&K orders magisterial probe into Hyderpora encounter

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Nov 18, 2021, 03:08 pm

Four people were killed in the Hyderpora encounter on Monday night.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the controversial Hyderpora encounter. An Additional District Magistrate will investigate the police action in the case. Earlier this week, J&K Police had said two terrorists, an over-ground worker, and the owner of a commercial building were killed in a gunfight. Here are more details on this.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The order is significant considering the massive outrage over the police encounter that took place on Monday night. The families of at least three deceased - businessman Altaf Bhat, dental surgeon Mudasir Gul, and his helper Amir Magray - have claimed they were innocent. Police, however, said they were "terror associates." Politicians in J&K had been calling for an inquiry into the incident.

Statement

'Will ensure there is no injustice'

"A magisterial inquiry by officer of ADM rank has been ordered in the Hyderpora encounter," the Office of J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said. "Government will take suitable action as soon as report is submitted in a time-bound manner. J-K admin reiterates commitment of protecting lives of innocent civilians and it will ensure there is no injustice," the statement further read.

Incident

What had happened in Hyderpora?

On Monday, four people were killed in a police operation at a building complex in Hyderpora, Srinagar. Police had initially claimed that Bhat and Gul were shot dead by terrorists but later acknowledged they may have been killed in the crossfire. Notably, the father of one of those killed had lynched a terrorist with a stone in 2005 and earned an Indian Army citation.

Protest

Family members, protesters evicted in late-night action

Late on Wednesday, the family members and protesters who had gathered at the Press Enclave in Srinagar were forcefully evicted by the local police. They were seen being dragged and taken away in a police vehicle. Separately, police said all the four bodies were buried in Handwara. However, there is no confirmation from the administration whether the bodies will be returned to the families.

Other details

J&K politics heats up over the killings

Political rivals have attacked one another over the incident. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cheif Mehbooba Mufti said she has been put under house arrest. "They do not want to be held accountable for their actions and that's why they are muzzling voices." "This is the Naya (New) Kashmir," quipped former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Hurriyat leaders, meanwhile, have called for a shutdown on Friday.