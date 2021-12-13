India 3 dead in terror attack on police bus near Srinagar

3 dead in terror attack on police bus near Srinagar

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Dec 13, 2021, 08:08 pm

Several police personnel died in an attack by terrorists in J&K.

A group of terrorists fired upon a police bus at Zewan near Srinagar on Monday claiming the lives of three Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police officials, NDTV reported citing sources. Fourteen others have been injured in the attack. The incident took place in the Pantha Chowk area of the city. Here are more details on this.

Details What do we know so far?

All injured police personnel have been evacuated and shifted to various hospitals. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation launched to nab the terrorists. Reportedly, the attacked bus was not bullet-proof. The J&K armed police do not carry guns but shields and batons. An armed policeman usually accompanies the officers returning after duty.

Statement 2 terrorists killed earlier on Monday

Image source: Wikimedia Commons.

The Kashmir Police confirmed the incident in a post on Twitter. "Terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near Zewan in Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar. 14 personnel injured in the attack. All the injured personnel evacuated to hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow (sic)," the force tweeted. Earlier in the day, two terrorists were killed by the police in Srinagar.

Other details 2 cops were killed recently

Monday's attack came days after two policemen were killed in another terror attack in Kashmir's Bandipora district. It has taken place in the backdrop of a series of targeted attacks on migrant workers and minority communities in the Valley. Police said all terrorists involved in those attacks have been killed in separate encounters over the past two months.

Quote Omar Abdullah condemns attack

Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack. "Terrible news of a terror attack on a police bus on the outskirts of Srinagar. I unequivocally condemn this attack while at the same time send my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased."