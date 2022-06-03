India

J&K: Kashmiri Pandit organization seeks judicial intervention in recent killings

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Edited by Mohd. Fahad Jun 03, 2022, 05:37 pm 3 min read

KPSS claimed that the government failed to protect the lives of religious minorities in Kashmir Valley.

Kashmiri Pandit organization Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti (KPSS) approached the Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir High Court Pankaj Mithal on Friday, requesting his intervention in providing security to the minority population in the Union Territory in light of recent killings. It claimed the government failed to protect lives of religious minorities in Kashmir Valley and refused to allow them to leave despite protests.

Context Why does this story matter?

The development comes amid a spike in civilian killings in the Kashmir Valley over the last few months.

The Valley has witnessed nearly 20 targeted killings, including those of police officials, teachers, and sarpanches.

Notably, the terrorists mainly targeted Kashmiri Pandits and laborers from outside J&K.

Home Minister Amit Shah is also scheduled to hold a critical meeting on J&K's security scenario today.

Letter What does KPSS letter to CJ say?

"Kashmiri Pandits have been protesting since May 12, against the killings of the religious minorities in the Valley but the government failed them (sic)," reads the letter, a copy of which is with NewsBytes. "On May 31, a minority employee was killed by the terrorist in Kulgam causing more fear in the community...but the government is not allowing them to leave," it added.

Allegations Administration was aware of unfavorable security situation: KPSS

KPSS alleged that the administration was aware of the unfavorable security situation for the religious minorities in Kashmir. It said due to the situation some blue-eyed persons managed the posting of their kith and kin outside the Valley. However, other members were made to work in the valley without any proper security cover resulting in brutal killing by the terrorists.

Details Article 21 of Constitution invoked in the letter to CJ

KPSS has invoked Article 21 of the Indian Constitution which guarantees the Right to Life in the letter to CJ. It said the failure of J&K and the Centre to protect the lives of the minorities in Kashmir and not allow them to leave the region has created a distressing atmosphere. The body demanded a thorough investigation saying some vested interest is involved also.

Demands What did KPSS demand?

KPSS has requested that the Chief Justice intervene and take suo-moto cognizance of the matter in order to save lives. It also requested policy clarity from the government adding that a judicially overseen probe is a must into targeted killings. KPSS has also sought action against officers engaged in lapses and transfers prior to May 2022, done at the request of some blue-eyed individuals.

Recent incidents Killing spree goes on unabated

On Wednesday, terrorists killed a Hindu bank manager in his office in Kulgam. Hours later, two migrant laborers were shot in central Kashmir. One of them eventually died in the hospital. Terrorists also killed a Hindu woman schoolteacher on Tuesday. Last week, terrorists shot dead three off-duty police officers and a television actress, all of whom were Muslims, in three separate incidents last week.

SOS SOS by Kashmir Pandits seeking security or relocation

The killings in Kashmir have intensified calls by Kashmiri Pandits to ensure their security. Many have started to leave the valley amid a lockdown in the camps where they stay. "We are all scared. There is a security failure in Kashmir. We implore the LG (Lieutenant Governor) to let us leave for Jammu," said a member of the community in an SOS video.