Lightweight, sturdier: How is Indian Army's new uniform different?

Lightweight, sturdier: How is Indian Army's new uniform different?

The new uniform was designed after thorough examination of the Indian Army's requirements. (Photo credit: Press Information Bureau)

The Indian Army introduced a new uniform on Saturday that will improve the personnel's camouflage and comfort. The new uniform was displayed by the troops of the Parachute Regiment at Delhi Cantonment to commemorate the 74th Army Day. The uniform—which comes in a variation of colors such as olive and earthen—was created with factors such as deployment zones and operating climates in mind.

Context Why does this story matter?

The new uniform pattern was chosen following a thorough examination of the army's working requirements.

An army's uniform is its most unique identifying feature and its design greatly impacts the personnel's combat ability.

Notably, the new disruptive prints were created digitally—similar to those used by the United States Army—in partnership with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

Uniform How is the new uniform different?

The new uniform has a more casual appearance and differs from the previous one in that the shirt is not tucked in. The new fabric has a cotton-to-polyester ratio is 70:30. It is 15% lighter and 23% more durable against tear. It is quicker to dry, more breathable, and more apt for soldiers to wear across different terrains.

Parade Uniform displayed during Army Day parade

(Photo credit: Twitter/@proshillong)

The parade featured a mix of classic and modern to demonstrate the army's progress through the years. With their iconic Tavor TAR-21 armaments, paratroopers dressed in the new uniform took part in the parade. Soldiers from the Assam Regiment marched with their antique rifles and service uniforms from the 1960s. The Arjun combat tank was featured beside the Centurion tank from the 1971 war.

Quote 'Army confronts plethora of security challenges'

(Photo credit: Twitter/@proshillong)

"The Army Day Parade this year showcased the evolution of various weapon systems held in the Indian Army's inventory," said the Ministry of Defence in a statement. "In Stride with the Future," the Indian Army's theme for the year 2022, acknowledges the growing importance of specialized technologies in modern warfare. "The Indian Army confronts a plethora of security challenges," said the ministry.

Review Chief of Army Staff attended parade

(Photo credit: Press Information Bureau)

Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane attended the Army Day parade, which also saw the participation of other senior military officers. General Naravane presented 15 Sena Medals for gallantry, including five posthumously, and 23 awards to various units for excellent performance. General Naravane also issued a commemorative postage stamp on the Indian Army's Permanent Commission to Women Officers.

Significance Army Day celebrated every year

(Photo credit: Twitter/@proshillong)

The wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial—where the three Service Chiefs paid tribute to the bravehearts—kicked off the Army Day celebrations. India commemorates "Army Day" on January 15 each year. In 1949, General (later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa took over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of Independent India, succeeding General Sir FRR Bucher, the final British Commander-in-Chief.