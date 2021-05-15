Armed Forces Day: Movies capturing the emotional upheaval of soldiers

Written by Srikanth Krishna Mail Last updated on May 15, 2021, 12:30 pm

Armed Forces Day: Movies that captured emotional side of soldiers

Bollywood has a multitude of movies inspired by the Armed Forces. While some capture the gore and bloodshed, others have portrayed the realities of war that go far beyond violence. As we celebrate Armed Forces Day on May 15 (the third Saturday of every May), let us look at some movies that perfectly depicted the emotional side of soldiers, while tugging at our heartstrings.

#1

'Border': This pathbreaking war movie hits the right spot

Border is one movie that not only captured a soldier's courage, but also touched upon their emotional side. It's rare to find a Bollywood movie that perfectly depicts the personal trauma of soldiers and their families, but Border hits the right spot. The way they wait for letters from their families, calm their desperate wives, cry when they see photos- every emotion is brilliant!

#2

'Tango Charlie': An underrated movie that deserves more love

Tango Charlie is a great example of the saying, 'Wars aren't just fought on the battlefields.' It takes you through the life of an innocent soldier, who gradually understands the grim realities of war. Starring Ajay Devgn and Bobby Deol, it not only focused on battles, but also added a humane touch by showing how soldiers experience love and deal with family issues.

#3

'Prahaar: The Final Attack' - Real enemy lies within us

Nana Patekar as Major Chauhan steals the show in Prahaar. The 1991 classic paints a moving picture of a soldier realizing that enemies are not on the battlefield, but they reside within themselves. Chauhan's take on society and its harsh realities was an eye-opener for fans in the '90s. It also magnificently encapsulates the pain and frustration he goes through as an Army officer.

#4

'Uri': One of the best war movies in recent times

Starring Vicky Kaushal, Uri: The Surgical Strike was a massive hit and one of the best Armed Forces movies in recent times. To recall, most fans cried along with the little girl who bid farewell to her father at his funeral. The scene captured grief and trauma in the Armed Forces like never before. Truly a goosebumps-inducing war movie. Jai Hind!