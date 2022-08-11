India

J&K fidayeen attack: 3 soldiers, 2 Lashkar terrorists dead

J&K fidayeen attack: 3 soldiers, 2 Lashkar terrorists dead

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 11, 2022, 10:57 am 2 min read

The men attempted to sneak into the camp and were spotted when they tried to scale the camp walls.

A suicide attack attempt on an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday led to the death of three soldiers and two terrorists. Two soldiers have also been injured in the attack that took place near Rajouri district. This is the first such attack by fidayeen terrorists since the Pulwama attack of 2019, and the first on an army camp in four years.

Details More details of the development

According to reports, two militants suspected to be members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba entered an army camp in Darhal, Rajouri, early morning Thursday. The terrorists attempted to attack the camp with a suicide bomb at 3 in the morning. While the Indian Army was successful in foiling the attack, three soldiers succumbed to gunfire, and two have been injured.

Army 2 terrorists attempting pre-dawn attack shot dead

The men attempted to sneak into the camp and were spotted when they tried to scale the camp walls. "2 terrorists trying to sneak into a post in the dark at Pargal, Rajouri were detected and engaged by alert troops. The terrorists have been neutralized," the White Knight Corps tweeted. The attack comes only days before India will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day.

Twitter Post Watch: Deferred visuals of the incident

JK | Two terrorists, who carried out a suicide attack on an Army company operating base 25 kms from Rajouri, killed; three soldiers lost their lives. Operations in progress.



(Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/QspNSFhfX6 — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2022

Information 'Rajouri being used to infiltrate terrorists'

As per experts, the Rajouri district, previously a neutral area, is now being increasingly used to infiltrate terrorists. Additionally, this is the first attack on an army camp since 2018 when 3 terrorists were gunned down as they attempted a pre-dawn attack in Sunjuwan. This also comes as the first major suicide attack bid since the 2019 attack in Pulwama.

Twitter Post My prayers for swift recovery of jawans, says Omar Abdullah

Very sorry to hear about the death in the line of duty of three soldiers following a militant attack in Rajouri. While condemning the attack I send my condolences to the families my prayers for the swift recovery of those officers jawans injured in the attack #Rajouri https://t.co/WCpHRgx07b — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 11, 2022

Lashkar Incident comes after recent Lashkar module bust

Last month, the J&K police nabbed a LeT terrorist and busted a major Lashkar terror module. However, the man was reportedly an active member of the state wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and associated with the Minority Morcha. The police recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the terrorists, including two AK-47 rifles, six sticky bombs, and an IED.