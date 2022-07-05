Lifestyle

Job seeker 'delivers' resume dressed as Zomato executive. Peak Bengaluru?

Written by Sneha Das Jul 05, 2022, 12:12 pm

Bengaluru-based job seeker delivers his resume in pastry boxes. (Photo credit: Twitter @Aman Khandelwal)

It can be a difficult task to find a job, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, a Bengaluru-based man looking for a job came up with an innovative plan to attract the attention of employers, by delivering his resume to them. He dressed up as a Zomato delivery executive and went delivering his resume in boxes of pastries to start-ups across the city.

The man shared the images on Twitter which went viral

Aman Khandelwal took to Twitter and shared images of the pastry box and himself dressed as a Zomato delivery person. The pastry box came with a message on an envelope that read, "Most of the resumes end up in trash. But mine in your belly." According to reports, he was in search of a job as a marketing trainee.

Check out the viral tweet here

Dressed as a @zomato delivery boy I delivered my resume in a box of pastry.

Delivered it to a bunch of startups in Bengaluru.

Is this a @peakbengaluru moment.@zomato #resume pic.twitter.com/HOZM3TWYsE — Aman Khandelwal (@AmanKhandelwall) July 2, 2022

A digital marketing company offered him an internship

The tweet was shared on July 2 and it instantly caught the attention of netizens along with that of several employers. His tweet garnered around 3,700 likes as people wished him luck and praised him for his creativity. Impressed with his unique marketing skills, Digital Gurukul Metaversity offered him their flagship program in "Digital Startup" for free with an internship opportunity.

However, many people were disappointed and skeptical about the move. One Twitter user wrote, "Point is not that he went to start-ups and there is no security there. Lack of security is not a valid reason for anyone to abuse." "The fact that this could be replicated and violated an inherent sense of privacy and safety is the point," the user added.

Zomato wasn't very happy with his 'impersonation'

Hey Aman, hope your 'gig' landed you something meaningful. The idea was great, execution - top of the line, impersonation - not so cool. — zomato care (@zomatocare) July 4, 2022

Many Twitter users highlighted that he copied another similar incident

Many Twitter users pointed out that he copied another such incident that happened in San Francisco in 2016 where a job seeker delivered a box of doughnuts to employers with the same message written inside the box.

Another strange food delivery incident was reported in Mumbai

In another bizarre food delivery incident, a video of a delivery person went viral that showed him riding on horseback to deliver food packages as roads were flooded due to incessant rain. This came after Mumbai was hit with heavy rains earlier this week and IMD issued an orange alert.