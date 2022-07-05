Lifestyle

5 yoga asanas for effective weight loss

If you do not like doing intense exercises in the gym but want to live a happy, fit and healthy life, then you should opt for yoga. Yoga not only helps in weight loss but also strengthens your core, increases flexibility, balances your metabolism, improves your cardiovascular health, and reduces stress. Here are five yoga asanas that can effectively help you lose weight.

Yoga pose 1 Kumbhakasana or plank pose

One of the most effective exercises to burn belly fat, Kumbhakasana will tone your shoulders, arms, buttocks, abs, and thighs. This asana stimulates the fat-burning process. Lie with your face down and lift your body up onto straightened arms with palms on the floor. Keep your face forward and balance on your toes. Hold for 10-15 breaths and then repeat.

Yoga pose 2 Bhujangasana or cobra pose

Bhujangasana helps to stretch your abdominal muscles which aids in effective weight loss. It relaxes your lower back and improves flexibility and blood circulation. Lie on your stomach and keep your feet close to each other. Your hands should be underneath your shoulders and elbows close to your body. Inhale and lift your chest off the floor. Exhale and hold for five minutes.

Yoga pose 3 Utkatasana or chair pose

Utkatasana is a standing yoga pose that resembles the position of sitting on a chair. It strengthens your spine, ankles, thighs, and calves and helps to burn belly fat. Stand with your spine straight and keep your legs together and arms straight above your head. Bend your knees in a squat position, hold for 30 seconds and relax. Repeat this pose 10-15 times.

Yoga pose 4 Trikonasana or triangle pose

Trikonasana helps to burn fat around your waist and belly area as it involves lateral motion. Stand straight with your feet three feet apart. Bend down, and keep your right foot forward with your left leg slightly toward the right. Touch your feet with your left hand and face the right hand toward the ceiling. Hold for 20-30 seconds and switch the position.

Yoga pose 5 Virabhadrasana or warrior pose

Virabhadrasana helps in weight loss and strengthens your back, shoulders, and legs. It improves your concentration, balance, and stability and encourages good circulation. Stand straight and keep your feet together. Stretch your legs apart and bend one knee forward with another parallel to the floor. Slowly lift your hands up over your head and hold for 15 seconds before switching the position.