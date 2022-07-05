Lifestyle

All about Miyazaki, the costliest variety of mango

Written by Sneha Das Jul 05, 2022

A couple in Madhya Pradesh are growing Miyazaki mangoes in their orchard. (Photo credit: Instagram @_funfactsdidyouknow_)

Mango is one of the most important fruits grown in India and therefore we are sure you have heard about different varieties including Dasheri, Langda, Malda, Banganapalle, Alphonso, and Himsagar. But have you heard of Miyazaki mangoes, the most expensive mango variety that is cultivated in Japan's Miyazaki city? This purple-colored mango is also cultivated in Bangladesh, India, Thailand, and the Philippines these days.

Price These mangoes are sold at Rs. 2.70 lakh per kilogram

Also called the "Egg of the Sun" due to their intense color and egg shape, these mangoes are usually grown during the peak harvest between April and August. These mangoes turn from purple to flaming red when ripe. Each Miyazaki mango weighs around 350 grams and is sold at Rs. 2.70 lakh per kilogram in international markets, becoming the world's most expensive mango.

Benefits Benefits of Miyazaki mangoes

Miyazaki mangoes have a 15 percent or higher sugar content than normal mangoes and usually require warm weather, abundant rainfall, and prolonged sunlight for proper growth. These mangoes are loaded with antioxidants, folic acid, and beta carotene. Beta Carotene is beneficial for people with tired eyes and also helps in vision improvement. Miyazaki mangoes are non-fibrous and have delicate flesh.

History History of the most expensive mango

Introduced in Miyazaki city in Japan's Kyushu province, the history of Miyazaki mangoes dates back to the 1980s. Two farmers started harvesting Miyazaki mangoes in 1985 following which eight other farmers joined. Stressed about dark spots and the not-so-great flavor of the mangoes, they introduced the net harvesting method which prevents the mangoes from getting damaged after falling from the tree.

Expensive variety Why these mangoes are so expensive?

Miyazaki mangoes are highly priced owing to the hard work involved in cultivating them. Japanese farmers wrap each of the mangoes in a small net so that sunlight gets distributed evenly and gives them a uniform ruby-red color. This premium quality fruit is then allowed to fall from the tree when ripe and the net acts as a protective cushion.

MP couple story A couple in MP grew Miyazaki mangoes in their orchard

An orchardist couple named Rani and Sankalp Parihar grew Miyazaki mangoes in their orchard in Madhya Pradesh. Sankalp bought these mango saplings six years ago on his way to Chennai. When the tree bore fruits, it looked unusual to them that is when they searched about its price and variety online. They hired nine dogs and three guards to protect the mango trees.