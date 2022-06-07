Lifestyle

5 leafy greens you can grow on your balcony

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 07, 2022

From balcony to salad bowl! (Photo credit: Rawpixel)

Are you expanding your balcony garden or kitchen garden? Consider growing these edible leafy greens. As we know, leafy green vegetables are rich in essential vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients that are highly recommended in our daily diet. Once they grow, you can make fresh and yummy salads every day. Consumption of fresh greens will take you one step closer to a healthier lifestyle.

#1 Arugula

You can grow arugula or rocket leaves in almost every climate, just make sure to use good quality potting soil and keep it moist but not soggy. Arugula shows fast growth in sultry weather. These salad leaves are rich in vitamin K and vitamin B complex. You can pick leaves frequently as long as you leave time in between to regrow.

#2 Lettuce

Lettuce grows faster in low temperatures. Rich in vitamin A, lettuce is a well-known low-calorie green vegetable. It needs enough space for the roots to grow. It requires consistent watering but it cannot tolerate wet roots, so make sure the soil is well-drained and the planter allows evaporation of excess water. Although lettuce grows best in full sun, it can work around some shade.

#3 Mint

Mint prefers part shade, but they will grow very well in full sun if watered frequently. The plant prefers rich but slightly acidic soil with good drainage. Waterlogged soil can cause its roots to rot. Mint plants require very little maintenance and grow vigorously. It is pretty much hard to kill them. You can have an endless supply of leaves all year round.

#4 Mustard greens

Mustard greens are easy to grow and they also thrive fast. If you're craving sarson ka saag you can directly pick some leaves from your balcony and cook them. They need a good soil mix containing aged compost or other rich organic fertilizer. The soil must be moist and regularly watered when the top inch becomes dry. They grow best during spring and autumn.

#5 Spinach

Spinach grows well in fairly sunny weather and with good soil drainage. It needs direct sun on most days but could fare better with some protection from the afternoon sun. Spinach grows in temperatures between 10 and 15 degrees Celsius. Heavy freezes will kill the plant, but they can tolerate a light frost. They need nitrogen high fertilizers for developing better foliage.