Same sex wedding destinations across the globe

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 06, 2022

A wedding is supposed to be a gay affair, no pun intended! However, not all weddings are celebrated with joy in India, and when LGBTQ relationships and weddings are yet to find firm ground here, many places across the globe have embraced the concept. If you are looking for a destination wedding abroad as a gay couple, consider these places to host your guests.

#1 Amsterdam, The Netherlands

The Netherlands became the first country to legalize same-sex marriage and has been leading the way since December 2000. Amsterdam's rich artistic and cultural heritage can be experienced in the everyday life as you walk on the cobbled streets alongside world-class banks and international businesses. However, at least one person in the couple must be a Dutch national or have proof of residency.

#2 Barcelona, Spain

Spain was the third country to legalize same-sex marriage, in 2005, and is regarded as the model nation for gay rights in Europe. Barcelona's rich architectural heritage, world-class Catalan cuisine, and pristine white sand beaches are an open invitation to couples wanting to get married. The beach town of Sitges near Barcelona is Spain's most gay-friendly city, and many have tied the knot here.

#3 Buenos Aires, Argentina

Argentina was the first Latin American country to legalize same-sex marriage. Buenos Aires is well known for its same-sex wedding tourism. This elegant yet lively city is a melting pot of cultures and will surprise you with its blend of new and old architecture. Foreigners do not need a specific visa to get married in Argentina but must have the appropriate immigration status.

#4 Mykonos, Greece

The Greek island is popular for being a gay-friendly destination since the 1970s. Local people are open-minded to sexual orientations, and hence there are lots of facilities and locations to choose from to host your wedding. Mykonos is also nicknamed "The Island of the Winds" due to the strong winds the island experiences. You can get married with windmills in the backdrop.

#5 Paris, France

Although same-sex weddings are legal in France, the couple must live in France or have proof of residence for at least one month from the announcement of the public declaration of their intention to wed. Getting married in the country famous for its wine and cheese, could anything be more lovely? The city is in fact nicknamed Gay-Paree, for its openness.