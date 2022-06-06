Lifestyle

Here's why gardening is the best form of exercise ever

Written by Sneha Das Jun 06, 2022, 06:41 pm 2 min read

Gardening helps to improve your fitness levels and protect your mental well-being.

Do you know that gardening can prove to be a wonderful form of exercise? If you think about it, you walk, you squat and then stand multiple times while tending to your garden. All this physical movement helps you stay fit and healthy, not just physically but mentally as well. Let's take a look at the multiple health benefits of gardening.

Helps you lose weight

Known as an excellent moderate-intensity exercise, gardening helps you to burn those extra calories and maintain a healthy weight. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one hour of light gardening and yard work helps you burn 330 calories which are even more than walking at a moderate pace. You can try mowing, digging, and planting to lose some weight.

Alleviates stress and boosts your mood

As compared to other hobbies, gardening is extremely effective in eliminating signs of stress, depression, and anxiety and makes you happy and joyful. It restores confidence in people and makes them understand their value as they start nurturing a new life. It improves the quality of life, reduces mood swings, and lowers cortisol levels that are responsible for causing stress.

Exposes you to lots of vitamin D

Vitamin D is extremely beneficial for your bone health as it increases the calcium levels in your body which is essential for the formation of bones. When you stay outdoors, doing gardening and taking care of your beloved plants, you are soaking up the sunshine and boosting your levels of vitamin D. However, apply sunscreen while outdoors to protect your skin.

Improves heart health and lowers blood pressure

Gardening helps to relieve stress, relaxes your body, and makes you feel better which improves your cardiovascular health. Improved cardiovascular health leads to normal blood pressure levels. Cutting the grass or shoveling through some soil can help to lower your blood pressure. The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute recommends 30-35 minutes of gardening or raking leaves to keep your blood pressure in check.