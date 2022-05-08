Lifestyle

World Red Cross Day 2022: History, significance, and more

Written by Sneha Das May 08, 2022, 10:51 am 2 min read

This year's theme for World Red Cross Day is #BeHumanKIND. (Photo credit: Pxfuel)

World Red Cross Day is observed annually on May 8 to pay tribute to millions of volunteers who work tirelessly to help those who are in need and protect their health and life. It also celebrates the birth anniversary of the Red Cross and International Committee of the Red Cross founder Henry Dunant, a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize. Here's more to it!

History History of the day

The first Red Cross Day celebrations were observed on May 8, 1948. Red Cross was launched as a major contribution to peace after World War I. The Red Cross Truce proposal received approval in 1936. In 1946, during World War II, the proposal was put into effect by the then League of Red Cross Societies. Finally, in 1948, World Red Cross Day was established.

Principles Seven principles of Red Cross

Humanity: Promotes cooperation and mutual understanding among people. Impartiality: Prohibits class, race, or nationality-based discrimination. Neutrality: Doesn't discriminate on the basis of political, racial, or religious opinions. Independence: Movement is free-spirited and liberated. Voluntary Service: Focused on providing relief rather than collecting profits. Unity: Open to all with one Red Cross in one country. Universality: Equal status, duties, and liabilities in helping each other.

Work Know about the work of the Red Cross

The primary objective of the Red Cross Society is to collect blood and provide humanitarian services like emergency response, first aid, disaster preparation, refugee services, healthcare, and social care. It also helps people find their missing families and protects people from armed conflict during war periods. The amount of blood collected by the Red Cross is enough to offer 21,000 blood transfusions daily.

Significance Significance of the day

The day aims to create a peaceful and tranquil environment across the world as volunteers inspire, encourage, and initiate at all times. It also helps lower the death rate of people who are suffering from epidemic diseases and the volunteers work for almost 60 hours helping people. Also, various local programs are held in various countries to honor the volunteers.