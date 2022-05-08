Lifestyle

Mother's Day: 5 self-care ideas for busy moms

The span of 24 hours falls short for a busy mother! But yet they manage to get everything done, while often overlooking their needs and interests by prioritizing their children over everything else. In all this commotion, self-care never makes the list. However, without some care and relaxation, you will be exhausted. Spare a few moments every now and then for yourself.

#1 Exercise

Sure, rushing around the house all day long and working on the side is a tough activity. It does keep you busy but isn't the proper form of exercise. You need to indulge in some cardio to keep your body fit. Take a walk or do yoga. Cycle whenever you need to step out instead of driving your car or scooter.

#2 Don't let your brain get dull

It is crucial to not let go of your skillsets and qualities while bringing up children. Not only will they benefit you, but also your children. Keep your brain active and mind alert with meditation. Read a good book or watch a thriller or detective movie at leisure. Solve math problems without a calculator. Solve crossword puzzles and Sudoku, and play trick games online.

#3 Pamper yourself

Book a salon session, and treat yourself. Splurging once in a while is worth it. Get a spa massage, or a mani-pedi, and just relax. If that's not possible, get your favorite flowers and decorate them the way you always wanted. Take a nap every now and then. We all know how busy mothers are sleep deprived, and how unhealthy that is.

#4 Boost your skills

Do not let go of your skills, rather give them a boost. Believe us, it is very relaxing. Write a diary if you have no other creative outlet at the moment. Take your cooking skills up a notch, that will surely help. As they say, the way to the heart is through the stomach! Resume singing/dancing, the sport, or the instrument you played.

#5 Stay connected with your friends

Of course, you are busy running around after your child. But do not let that demoralize you from socializing. Remember you have friends, there are people to talk to and have fun with outside the house. Once in a while meet your friends over a drink or lunch, while someone watches your children. This will recharge your batteries and make you feel great.