Carlos Alcaraz seals his 16th successive win at Wimbledon: Stats

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has reached the 3rd round of the 2025 Wimbledon . The Spaniard dispatched Oliver Tarvet 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets to progress. This was Alcaraz's 16th successive victory at Wimbledon. He won successive titles here in 2023 and 2024 respectively, picking 14 straight wins. And now, he has won two matches to reach the 3rd round. Here's more.

Numbers 73-12 win-loss record at Grand Slams for the 5-time winner Alcaraz is a five-time Grand Slam winner. Besides his two Wimbledon titles, he has won two French Open honors and one US Open. With this result, Alcaraz has raced to a 73-12 win-loss record at Grand Slams. At Wimbledon, his win-loss tally reads 27-3. Notably, Alcaraz came into Wimbledon 2025 by winning the French Open. He is 13-1 at Slams this year.

Information Here are the match stats Alcaraz doled out three aces compared to his opponent's one. The Spaniard committed four double faults with Tarvet committing one. Alcaraz had a 69% win on the 1st serve and 60% win on the 2nd. He converted 6/10 break points.