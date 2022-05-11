Lifestyle

5 popular Mexican dishes you need to try

Written by Lahari Basu

Present day Mexican cuisine is a blend of Mayan and Spanish cuisines with influence of Asian and African cuisines.

Mexican dishes are extremely popular worldwide. If you have tried this cuisine, you already know why Mexican food is so loved. A blend of Mayan cuisine and Spanish cooking styles, present-day Mexican cuisine represents an important aspect of the culture. You don't need to travel all the way to Mexico to savor this delicious cuisine as everything is available right here in India.

#1 Burritos

Burrito is a popular Méxican dish and is loved worldwide. A burrito is pretty similar to our desi roll, only it is more filling and larger in size. Burritos are steamed or grilled tortillas stuffed with a variety of ingredients like rice, cooked beans, vegetables, meat, and condiments. You can eat them like rolls, or you can have wet burritos.

#2 Enchiladas

Enchiladas are a classic dish that dates back to Mayan times when people ate corn tortillas wrapped around small fish. The tortillas are rolled with meat, cheese, seafood, beans, and vegetables as filling. The stuffed tortillas are in a chili sauce and make for a spicy breakfast. Apparently, originally as street food, they were corn tortillas dipped in chili sauce minus the filling.

#3 Guacamole

Guacamole is a popular dip dating back to the time of the Aztecs. The name comes from the Nahuatl word āhuacamōlli, which literally means "'avocado sauce." This avocado-based dip is often used as sandwich spread or salad sauce. It is made of mashed avocadoes, tomatoes, lemon juice, cilantro, onions, garlic, and chili peppers. Guacamole is often eaten with tortilla chips.

#4 Quesadilla

Quesadillas are tortillas folded in half, stuffed with cheese, vegetables, and meat, and deep-fried or grilled. When Spaniards brought dairy products to Mexico in the 1500s, Mexicans combined cheese (queso) with tortillas and created a number of yummy dishes, quesadilla is one of them. Heat a tortilla on the skillet, fill one half with cheese, veggies, and meat and fold the tortilla.

#5 Tacos

Fast food chains must be credited for the popularity of tacos across the globe. For the uninitiated, tacos are small hand-sized tortillas with a filling. They are mostly crispy, and sometimes even soft. The Nahuatl word tlahco meaning "in the middle," formed the word taco. There can be an innumerable combination of fillings, however, the most common main ingredient is meat.