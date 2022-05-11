Lifestyle

5 offbeat tourist places near Jaipur

Written by Sneha Das May 11, 2022, 03:06 pm 2 min read

The royal and grand aura of Jaipur will leave you mesmerized. (Photo credit: Max Pixel)

Located in Rajasthan, Jaipur is a grand and historic location that is surrounded by royal forts, aesthetic buildings, and mesmerizing lakes. It is one of the biggest and most populated cities in Rajasthan. Also called the "Pink City of India," there are several places to explore near Jaipur that reflect the authentic flavor of the state. Here are five offbeat places near Jaipur.

#1 Chandlai Lake

Located 30 kilometers from Jaipur city, Chandlai Lake is an offbeat location that is a delight for bird watchers and nature lovers. The inland water body is almost 140-years-old and serves as a shelter to over 10,000 different species of migratory birds throughout the year. The best time to visit this scenic location is during the winter from November to February.

#2 Sambhar Lake

Located about 65 kilometers from Jaipur, Sambhar Lake is one of the largest saltwater lakes in India. The lake is surrounded by the Aravalli Hills on one side and the Sambhar town on the other. It is in the shape of an ellipse and fulfills around 9% of the country's salt needs. The Shakumbhari Devi Temple is a must-visit here.

#3 Abhaneri

Located 90 kilometers from Jaipur in the Dausa district of Rajasthan, Abhaneri is known as the City of Brightness. The ancient place was once under the rule of the Chahamanas of Shakambhari. Then it was ruled by Mahmud of Ghazni, then by Mughals, and later by Marathas. The region houses the oldest, largest, and deepest Chand Baori (stepwell) and the Harshat Mata Temple.

#4 Kesroli Hill Fort

Located 165 kilometers from Jaipur, Kesroli Hill Fort is nestled on top of Hornstone Breccia rocks fitted with seven turrets. It was built in the 14th century by the Yaduvanshi Rajputs who were the descendants of Lord Krishna. When here, you can visit Kankwari Fort, Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary, Siliserh Lake, Neelkanth Temple, and Jaisamand Lake. You can also enjoy village and horse safaris here.

#5 Kuchaman City

Located 117 kilometers from Jaipur, Kuchaman City will leave you awestruck with its architectural beauty and aesthetic appeal. There are several magnificent havelis in the city constructed in the splendid Shekhawati style. When here, you must visit the 9th-century Kuchaman Fort, situated on top of a hill at an elevation of 1,000 feet. However, avoid visiting this place during the hot summer days.