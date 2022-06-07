Lifestyle

5 delicious recipes for garlic lovers

5 delicious recipes for garlic lovers

Written by Sneha Das Jun 07, 2022, 05:07 pm 2 min read

These garlic recipes are healthy, tasty and great for your overall health. (Photo credit: Pixabay)

Even though garlic has earned a bad reputation for its tendency to cause mouth odor, it is an integral part of various cuisines. It is widely used to create various unique bread recipes like garlic bread, bruschetta, crostini, and garlic toast. Health-wise, garlic helps prevent high blood pressure and is beneficial in lowering cholesterol levels. Here are five must-try garlic recipes.

#1 Garlic vegetable soup

This warm bowl of garlic vegetable soup is healthy, rich in fiber, and perfect for weight loss. The clear soup will also help to boost your immunity. Saute finely chopped garlic and onions in oil for one-two minute. Add chopped and boiled vegetables of your choice, water, salt, and pepper, mix and cook well. Add oats and coriander, mix and cook again. Serve hot.

#2 Garlic chutney

This hot and spicy condiment can be spread on chaats, sandwiches, bread, and other savory snacks for added flavor. Mix peeled garlic, red chili powder, lemon juice, and salt with 1/4 cup of water and blend well to form a fine paste. And your chutney is ready to serve with jowar roti. You can store it in the refrigerator and use it as required.

#3 Garlic curry

Garlic curry is a sweet, tangy, and spicy South Indian dish that is best enjoyed with some steamed rice. Grind together garlic, onions, and peppercorns. Saute mustard seeds, vadagam, fenugreek seeds, curry leaves, and dry red chili in oil. Add the onion mix, salt, and tomato, and cook well. Add turmeric powder, and tamarind water and stir well. Serve hot with rice.

#4 Cheese garlic bread

A classic recipe with garlic, this cheesy garlic bread is the perfect snack to serve at parties and get-togethers. Mix grated garlic with softened and salted butter. Spread this garlic butter on the bread slices. Sprinkle mozzarella cheese on top. Add oregano, red chili flakes, basil, and black pepper and bake for five-six minutes in a preheated oven. Serve hot with tomato ketchup.

#5 Garlic naan

Dissolve yeast and sugar in lukewarm water and keep aside. Blend garlic, cumin seeds, green chilies, sugar, and lemon juice to form a ground paste. Mix the ground paste with flour, yeast-sugar mix, oil, salt, and water and knead into a soft dough. Roll the dough and cook the naans on the walls of a greased and heated pressure cooker or tandoor. Serve hot.