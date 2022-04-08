Lifestyle

5 chutneys from different parts of India

Can you have snacks without chutneys?

Chutneys have graced Indian dishes for ages. During the time of kings, the royal chefs would blend different herbs and spices to impress the royal palate, and thus chutney was born. European traders are believed to carry the recipes with them which then were transformed in their countries and named "sauce." As we can't think of snacks without chutneys, here are India's top five.

#1 Tomato chutney

The red chutney you get with almost every snack is this heavenly tomato chutney. Different chefs make it in different ways and it is available all over the country. Saute urad dal, dried red chilies, black pepper, and ginger. Then add chopped tomatoes. a pinch of asafoetida, and salt. Cook until the tomatoes soften. Then cool the mixture and blend to make a paste.

#2 Coconut chutney

We can't even think of dosa or idli without this nutty chutney. And we can't restrict ourselves to just one serving! Originating from Tamil Nadu and Kerala, coconut chutney is the go-to condiment for all South Indian dishes. It is prepared with grated coconut ground to a smooth paste along with some lentils and tempered with mustard seeds, red chilies, and curry leaves.

#3 Green chutney

Originating in Gujarat, the dhaniya chutney or green chutney is widely served across the country with street foods and other snacks. Green chutney is usually flavored with mint and coriander leaves along with green chilies, garlic, onion, yogurt, or tomatoes, depending on the cook. The easiest recipe is to blend mint, coriander, green chilies, garlic, ginger, lemon juice, and cumin into a smooth paste.

#4 Raw mango chutney

Green mangoes and mint come together to create this amazingly tangy and spicy chutney which is a summer favorite in northern India. Chop green mangoes into small pieces, clean the mint, and remove the thicker stems. Put them in a blender along with some red chili powder, salt, and green chilies. Blend everything and adjust the consistency using water. Squeeze lemon juice before serving.

#5 Tamarind chutney

Can you imagine how a chaat or dahi vada would taste without tamarind chutney? No matter how delicious the other ingredients are in Indian snacks, we don't get a kick until we have our chutneys adorning them! Pressure cook de-seeded tamarind, dates, and jaggery with red chili powder in water. Once done, add powdered coriander, ginger, cumin, fennel, and black salt. Blend and sieve.